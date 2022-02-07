Contract Pending. New Chapter Homes proudly presents The Wuthering Heights floor plan with a complete custom design. Every detail of this home was thought about & put together in a way that you don't see most new construction homes that are for sale. The main level features tons of natural light with all the windows & above interior door transoms, drop zone with a beautiful bench area & storage closet, office, powder bath, walk in pantry, gas fireplace with built-ins for storage & decorating, dining area that leads out to the covered patio, & extra accent lighting throughout. The 2nd level features 4 bedrooms & 3 bathrooms. All bedrooms have their own direct access to a bathroom. The primary suite has natural light pouring through 4 windows in just the bathroom, walk in tiled shower, & connects to the master closet which connects to the laundry room. The lower level is unfinished with bathroom/wet bar rough ins. All custom made cabinets & high end finishes throughout.
4 Bedroom Home in Gretna - $549,900
