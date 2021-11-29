New construction in family-friendly Gretna neighborhood! This beautiful ranch features over 3300 finished sq. ft. with a covered deck and walk out basement. 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 fireplaces. Impressive finishes and quality construction throughout – including Pella Windows and 2 x 6 walls. Great location near popular Gretna schools. Skarda Construction has more than 35 years of experience and is a member of the BBB. All measurements approximate.
4 Bedroom Home in Gretna - $550,000
