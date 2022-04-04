4 Bedroom Home in Gretna - $552,816

Empire Estates exciting new Easton Ranch Evolved plan offers soaring ceilings on the main level with an abundance of windows and natural light. The home sits on a West facing walkout lot in the heart of the neighborhood with 2x6 exterior construction, blown in insulation, and high efficiency HVAC system to keep things warm in the winter and cool in the summer. Upgraded appliance package in the kitchen that features hidden pantry, granite counters, and center island with breakfast bar. The basement will be finished with wet bar, full bath, 4th bedroom, plenty of storage and a large open rec room with 9 ft ceilings. Early Spring estimated completion date means there is still time to pick finishes, colors, fixtures, etc. Please reach out to Chris Johnson at 402-215-7739 or Kawa Hamidi at 402-682-1449 to discuss further. NOTE: Pictures are from arch plan design.