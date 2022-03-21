4 Bedroom Home in Gretna - $565,000

Logar Home Construction presents this must see 4 bed 3 bath ranch floor plan with all the amenities! The open main floor plan features open kitchen concept with large island, walk-in pantry, and dining area with walkout to backyard deck! Main floor accommodates 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom - including large master suite with double vanity sinks, walk-in closet, and a walk-in shower. The finished lower level is perfect for entertaining with large family room, wet bar, an additional bedroom, and bathroom.