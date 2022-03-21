Logar Home Construction presents this must see 4 bed 3 bath ranch floor plan with all the amenities! The open main floor plan features open kitchen concept with large island, walk-in pantry, and dining area with walkout to backyard deck! Main floor accommodates 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom - including large master suite with double vanity sinks, walk-in closet, and a walk-in shower. The finished lower level is perfect for entertaining with large family room, wet bar, an additional bedroom, and bathroom.
4 Bedroom Home in Gretna - $565,000
Tanner Farrell, 18, "was a great leader and set a good example on both sports teams he was involved with at Ralston High School," a district spokesman said.
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma was surprised to learn he would play his half brother, San Diego State's Adam Seiko, in the NCAA tournament. But then the shock wore off and the sibling rivalry began.
Appearing on a national podcast, Husker quarterback Casey Thompson is the latest to remind of the new dominant role that NIL is playing at Nebraska and across college football.
Benjamin-Alvarado, 64, will be Texas Christian University’s chief inclusion officer and senior advisor to the chancellor.
The 18-year-old Omahan who fatally shot his 18-year-old friend Saturday night has been charged with manslaughter, the Douglas County attorney said Tuesday.
This NCAA tournament game wasn’t about offense. It was about defense and nerves and guts. Creighton showed it has plenty, writes Tom Shatel.
Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg parted ways with his lead recruiter, Matt Abdelmassih, beginning what promises to be a busy offseason overhauling the Huskers.
Douglas County Sheriff's deputies responded to a reported crash in the area of 194th Avenue and Q Street around 3:40 p.m. Friday. They found a Chrysler 300 S in a ditch near the intersection.
One day after Nebraska parted ways with one assistant, Doc Sadler, special assistant to Fred Hoiberg, left NU after a program restructuring eliminated his position.
Creighton men's basketball rallied to defeat San Diego State in the first round of the NCAA tournament Thursday night. The Jays next will face the winner of Texas Southern and Kansas.