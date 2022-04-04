4 Bedroom Home in Gretna - $567,000

Empire Estates Albany Farm House will feel like home from the moment you enter. This 4-bedroom, 3 bath ranch features 3 bedrooms split on the main floor. Open concept kitchen opens to the great room and dining area. Soft close cabinets, large island with granite and quartz counters. Primary suite boasts a large walk-in shower, double vanities and walk-in closet. Large windows throughout flood the home with lots of natural light. The walk-out lower level offers a 9-foot island and back bar making it the perfect place to entertain your family and friends. Covered composite deck offers a comfortable place to enjoy your coffee or outdoor dining. Home is built with enhanced insulation methods for an energy efficient home and is backed by a 2-10 warranty. Estimated completion in April 2022. Virtual pictures based on floor plan rendering.