Silverstone Building Co.'s remarkable 1.5 Story model home in Gretna's Lakeview subdivision. This unique home plan features oversized windows and high ceilings providing spaces filled with natural light. 18' ceilings in the living area are accented by custom welded railings and a center piece fireplace wall with custom cabinetry built-ins. A kitchen suited for chefs that love to entertain featuring a 9' island, walk-in pantry with appliance bar, soft close oversized drawers, and cabinetry to the ceiling. A main floor primary suite with ceiling vault a bathroom featuring a walk-in shower and plenty of storage. Upstairs features secondary bedrooms with large closets, private bathrooms, and excellent room sizes. This plan is the perfect fit for your dream home build. Silverstone Building is a custom builder. Talk to us about build processes, available customizations, and options to build on your lot or ours! Model open times posted weekly or call Ben to see it 402-965-1848
4 Bedroom Home in Gretna - $578,324
Related to this story
Most Popular
Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Logan has taken her name out of the running for the superintendent position in Fairfax, Virginia.
Charles Thompson delivered the Huskers one of their biggest heartbreaks. Now his son Casey is NU's quarterback, and old glories and regrets won’t matter in September. Nebraska is Team Thompson now.
Nebraska's spring game format will officially pit the Husker offense against its defense, a NU spokesman confirmed on Friday.
Nebraska will be TCU transfer Ochaun Mathis' first official visit, and he would be a major addition at a position of need for the Huskers — defensive end.
Upwards of 30 offered recruits/commits, including national No. 1 recruit Dylan Raiola and top transfer portal prospect Ochaun Mathis, were on the sidelines during the Huskers' spring game.
The 22-year-old man charged with causing the fiery crash near 192nd and F Streets that killed two Gretna women has posted bail.
Nebraska officials said 46,000 tickets had been sold for the spring game as of Monday — just over half of Memorial Stadium's capacity. That might raise eyebrows about fans' excitement level.
A man was driving a pickup over 100 mph and his blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit when the pickup hit an SUV, killing the two women inside, Omaha police say.
It's a huge weekend for Husker football. Lots of recruiting visitors — perhaps more than Nebraska might get for any regular season game — who want to see what Big Red football has to offer.
Increasing student misbehavior — fights in hallways, assaults to staff, smoking in bathrooms, skipping class and more — continues to hinder learning and staff retention at the Omaha Public Schools.