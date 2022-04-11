4 Bedroom Home in Gretna - $578,324

Silverstone Building Co.'s remarkable 1.5 Story model home in Gretna's Lakeview subdivision. This unique home plan features oversized windows and high ceilings providing spaces filled with natural light. 18' ceilings in the living area are accented by custom welded railings and a center piece fireplace wall with custom cabinetry built-ins. A kitchen suited for chefs that love to entertain featuring a 9' island, walk-in pantry with appliance bar, soft close oversized drawers, and cabinetry to the ceiling. A main floor primary suite with ceiling vault a bathroom featuring a walk-in shower and plenty of storage. Upstairs features secondary bedrooms with large closets, private bathrooms, and excellent room sizes. This plan is the perfect fit for your dream home build. Silverstone Building is a custom builder. Talk to us about build processes, available customizations, and options to build on your lot or ours! Model open times posted weekly or call Ben to see it 402-965-1848