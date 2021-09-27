4 Bedroom Home in Gretna - $595,000

Silverstone Building Co's new 1.5 story plan model located in Gretna's Lakeview subdivision. A modern prairie curb appeal features natural cedar accents of contrasting colors & siding textures. Loaded with style and function Silverstone's 1.5 story plan features 18' ceilings, a kitchen with 9' eating island, and a stunning fireplace feature wall. Delivering on lots of "Wow!" with unique features like a cathedral ceiling dining area with oversized windows and an 8' three panel sliding window wall connecting the living area with the maintenance free deck. The main floor master suite is spacious and comfortable with modern features like a custom vanity and large walk-in shower. The second floor features three large bedrooms that include an ensuite and a private jack & jill bathroom setting. Silverstone Building Co. builds custom homes of all styles throughout the metro. This home is to be used as a model through early 2022. Available to close early 2022.