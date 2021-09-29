4 Bedroom Home in Mead - $210,000

Contract Pending remain on market for back up offers. Small town living only minutes from Omaha. This adorable 2-story home sits on a double-corner lot. Features hardwood floors through-out, updated kitchen, updated light fixtures on the main, 3/4 bath also located on the main floor with the laundry room. 4 bedrooms upstairs with large closets and a newly finished 3/4 bath. This home is perfect for the growing family. Schedule your showing today.