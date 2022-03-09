4 Bedroom Home in Nehawka - $155,000

Mini acreage located in small town with amazing views of the sunset from the enclosed front porch. Enjoy this traditional 1875 home on extra large lot with two car detached PLUS a one car detached garage. Expansive driveway for tons of off street parking. Level lot with room to expand or practice your favorite sport. Inside you'll find granite countertops and updated master bath and walk in closet on second floor. Privacy fence, new heat, wood floors and original trim throughout.