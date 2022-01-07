4 Bedroom Home in Nickerson - $137,000

This spacious modular home (not mobile home) was constructed by Chief Industries in 2005 and sits on a poured foundation. This home features an open floor plan, large kitchen with center island and so many cabinets, 2 living rooms, and a wonderful storage/office room. There are 4 great size bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and the primary bedroom boasts a 5 piece primary bathroom and an oversized closet. The exterior has vinyl siding and a 2 car tandem detached garage with additional covered parking in front of it and a pergola out back. There is so much space here it is difficult to describe, it is a must see! Sold 100% as is and this is subject to short sale approval.