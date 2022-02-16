Comfortable 2 story home located in the cozy town of Oakland, NE. Owned for the last 20 years by a single family, this home has seen a lot! Now it’s waiting for you to enjoy the benefits of the small town feel, especially as you take in the huge corner lot, complete with large deck and fenced in yard. This space is great for getting to know the neighbors and entertaining guests. Check out the huge oversized garage with extra storage/a workshop space to start any new hobbies. Step inside on those hot summer days to a whole new HVAC system, just replaced within the last few months, great for cooling off in the summer and warming up on those cold winter days. Afraid of not having an accessible home? This home is fully handicap accessible. This home is perfect for any flipper, renovator or new family looking for small town living.
4 Bedroom Home in Oakland - $105,000
