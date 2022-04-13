 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Oakland - $139,000

4 Bedroom Home in Oakland - $139,000

Make this charming, maintenance free, 1 1/2 story, your next home. This home is located on a spacious corner lot. Updated kitchen - appliances included. Formal dining with built in cabinet featuring glass doors. Beautiful, original woodwork. Main floor laundry, washer and dryer incl. Updated bathroom, main floor master, 2 window AC included. 24 x 30 detached metal sided garage with paved floor. Perfect shop area. Vinyl replacement windows. Sellers will include home warranty with full price offer. AMA

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert