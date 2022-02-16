4 Bedroom Home in Oakland - $149,900

Cute and charming 1 1/2 story home located on a spacious corner lot. Update kitchen - all appliances are included. Formal dining with built in cabinet with glass doors. Beautiful original woodwork. Main floor laundry, washer and dryer stay. Updated bathroom, main floor master, 2 window AC are included. 24 x 30 detached metal sided garage with paved floor. Perfect shop area. All windows updated with vinyl replacement windows. Home is Sold "As Is" Sellers will include home warranty with full price offer. AMA