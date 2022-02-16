 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Oakland - $149,900

4 Bedroom Home in Oakland - $149,900

Cute and charming 1 1/2 story home located on a spacious corner lot. Update kitchen - all appliances are included. Formal dining with built in cabinet with glass doors. Beautiful original woodwork. Main floor laundry, washer and dryer stay. Updated bathroom, main floor master, 2 window AC are included. 24 x 30 detached metal sided garage with paved floor. Perfect shop area. All windows updated with vinyl replacement windows. Home is Sold "As Is" Sellers will include home warranty with full price offer. AMA

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert