Model home - NOW FOR SALE! "The Loveland" Ranch Model in the NEW D66 Loveland Estates Development is just what you have been waiting for! Professionally designed & built by Bloomfield Custom Homes. Styled by JH Design Studios - with thought & intention for your busy life. Luxury features include: Zero Entry, Designer hardware & fixtures, Real Wood Floors, Solid Surface Countertops throughout, Vaulted Ceilings, Premium Lighting, Pella Windows & Doors, Deluxe Landscaping, Sprinklers and Presidential shingles. Oversized great room opens to custom kitchen with walk-in pantry. Multiple dining areas-inside & out. Deluxe primary suite with W&D hook-ups. Add'l main floor bedroom or office with full bath. Finished LL provides additional entertaining Rec & Game Rooms, wetbar, 2 bedrooms with walk-in closets, Full bath & abundant storage. Convenient location & benefits of the HOA managing exterior services so you can DO MORE OF WHAT YOU LOVE! Nothing but the BEST! *Est. completion: May 2023