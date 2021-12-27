4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $1,450,000

Check out this GORGEOUS Ranch home in Aloy's Acres! This amazing home features 12 ft ceilings throughout main floor, 10 ft. basement ceilings, a sunken great room, sunken bar w/kitchen in basement, den can also be converted into a 5th bed, theatre room, wine cellar, heated 8 car garage 6 up 2 under, luxurious Master bath w/HEATED floors, whirlpool tub and walk in shower w/11heads! 2 minutes to interstate 680 off of 72 St & Close to Omaha Country Club!