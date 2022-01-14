 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $105,000

Well priced 4 bed, 1 bath spacious home close to airport, downtown, interstate access. Investors, first time home buyers, anyone else looking for an affordable home on a spacious corner lot. Showings start Friday 12/17 at 12:00pm. Pictures will be uploaded Friday afternoon by 4pm.

