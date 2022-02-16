 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $114,000

Nice home ready to be finished to either a single residence or a two-unit dwelling. Main floor has five rooms with two bedrooms, LR, DR and large eat-in kitchen and full bath. Second floor has a separate entrance and has LR, kitchen, two bedrooms and a bath. Full basement. Gas heat. Nice enclosed front porch. Off-street parking. Corner lot. On city bus line. Electricity is separately metered. This is a HomePath property.

