4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $115,000

Investor special! All the hard work & tear out has been done. A clean slate for you to come in and make this beautiful large home shine. 4 Bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and large 2 car garage. 1 bedroom on main level with 3/4 bath. 2nd level has 3 bedrooms and full bath with original 1915 tile flooring in great condition. Basement has large rec room, storage area and 1/2 bath. A/C 2018, newer water heater, vinyl siding, almost all windows have been replaced with vinyl. Home to be Sold-As-Is. Please confirm schools due to redistricting.