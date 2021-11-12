Affordable 4 bedroom ranch with newly remodeled eat-in kitchen and bath. Spacious living room and three main floor bedrooms with hardwood floors. New Central Air in 2020, furnace is appr 10 years old. Needs exterior paint and some TLC. Currently rented on month to month lease. 24 hour notice to show, make your appointment today. Close to Historic Florence and only 10 minutes to downtown Omaha
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $118,000
Matt Lubick, Greg Austin, Ryan Held and Mario Verduzco — all assistant coaches on offense for the Huskers — are no longer with the program.
The Big Ten announced kickoff times for the Huskers' final two games of the 2021 season.
You can respect Adrian Martinez for playing through his injuries, Tom Shatel writes, but that's an indication that Scott Frost's biggest problems come at the quarterback position.
Scott Frost will get a fifth year to lead Nebraska’s football team, school leaders have announced. Frost also agreed to a restructured contract.
Scott Frost is searching for answers for the Nebraska football program. Something that will save his coaching career. Tom Shatel has a suggestion on where Frost should start. Call Frank Solich.
The odds are not in Scott Frost's favor. Not even close. But he does have one thing on his side — faith. Not only his faith in himself, but the faith of Nebraskans aching for him to succeed.
During another season in which Nebraska football will have a losing record, Scott Frost made a case for his program and his leadership of it. “I bleed for this.” But that hasn't been enough.
Bringing back a 15-27 head coach for a fifth year sounds crazy, but it’s no crazier than firing those nine-win coaches. And it might just work, writes Tom Shatel.
Scott Frost will get another season to turn around Husker football. Sam McKewon put together a to-do list for the coach as he embarks on a busy, and important, offseason.
After each game this season, The World-Herald's Sam McKewon will hand out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Ohio State game.