Affordable 4 bedroom ranch with newly remodeled eat-in kitchen and bath. Spacious living room and three main floor bedrooms with hardwood floors. New Central Air in 2020, furnace is appr 10 years old. Needs exterior paint and some TLC. Currently rented on month to month lease. 24 hour notice to show, make your appointment today. Close to Historic Florence and only 10 minutes to downtown Omaha
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $125,000
