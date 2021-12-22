4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $129,000

Great four bedroom two story home with tons of character plus the modern updates you’re looking for. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the spacious main level. Nicely updated kitchen and second floor bath. All four bedrooms on the second floor! Home was completely remodeled recently - completed in 2020. Tons of off street parking and flat backyard. Close to downtown, Creighton, MCC’s Fort Campus, The Highlander and more. Home is ready to go for an owner occupant or as a turn-key rental - just move in and enjoy! AMA