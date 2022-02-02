 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $130,000

Traditional 4 bedroom home with 1 detached garage off up-n-coming Sorenson Parkway area. Beautiful original woodwork meets natural lighting & high ceilings. Updates include roof, plumbing, electrical, HVAC. 5 minutes to downtown! AMA --Come check out this house!

