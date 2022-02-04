 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $130,000

Contract Pending! On the market for back up offers. Cute house completely move-in ready! This 4 bed 1.5 bath house has been completely remodeled and is ready for you to call home. It has perfect blend of charm and updates at a price you don't want to miss! Updates include fresh paint, new flooring, updated kitchen cabinets and counters and all appliances are included. The basement has a nicely sized laundry/storage area. Also has 2 additional bed rooms and a family area downstairs. Don't miss this corner lot with sizable backyard close proximity to downtown Florence retail, dining, interstate and metro college. Schedule your showing today. Agent has equity.

