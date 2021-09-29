Great 4 bed/2 Bath Home For The First Time Buyer Or Investor. Fresh Interior Paint, Large Master Bedroom With Newer Roof, Only 4 Years Old.. Bedroom With Large Closets. Large Unfinished Basement That Is Finishable For Additional Sq Footage. Nicely Finished Enclosed Porch.
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $130,000
