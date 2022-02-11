4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $135,000

Cute house completely move-in ready! This 4 bed 1 bath house has been recently updated and is ready for you to call home. It has perfect blend of charm and updates at a price you don't want to miss! Updates include fresh paint, newly refinished hard wood flooring, new countertops and new carpet in basement. The basement has a nicely sized laundry/storage area. Also has 1 additional bed room and a family area downstairs. With close proximity to downtown Florence retail, dining, interstate and metro college. Schedule your showing today. Agent has equity.