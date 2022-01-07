 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $135,000

4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $135,000

4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $135,000

Beautifully renovated 4 BR/2 BA/1 CAR raised ranch in Hitchcocks subdivision. New flooring throughout and fresh interior paint. All brand NEW windows and New furnace and AC in 2021. Terrific Investment Opportunity or great for first time home buyers. Call today to schedule your showing!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert