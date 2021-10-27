 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $140,000

4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $140,000

4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $140,000

Fantastic opportunity for investors or those who like to do it yourself. This South Omaha home has been in one family since it was built in 1890! The walkup attic is an untouched canvas to create another living space, office or use for storage. Newer roof and gutters. Newer Furnace. Close to Dining, Entertainment, Interstate, Zoo, Downtown Omaha and Interstate. AMA.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert