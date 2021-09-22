 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $140,000

4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $140,000

4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $140,000

Great 4 bed/2 Bath Home For The First Time Buyer Or Investor. Fresh Interior Paint, Large Master Bedroom With Newer Roof, Only 4 Years Old.. Bedroom With Large Closets. Large Unfinished Basement That Is Finishable For Additional Sq Footage. Nicely Finished Enclosed Porch.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert