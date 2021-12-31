4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $145,000

Large two-story home offers tons of potential. First floor features lots of space and includes spacious living room, formal dining room, flex room, pantry with built-ins and efficient kitchen. Lots of original woodwork. Wood floors under carpet. The 4 bedrooms on second floor have wood floors and good closet space. Updated bath and windows. Expandable attic provides an opportunity to add additional living space. Attractive 3-season sun porch on front of home. Care-free vinyl siding. Home needs cosmetic updates but has excellent potential. Two-car detached garage. Property includes 2 lots - one with home and garage and the other is a vacant lot. Property being sold "As Is."