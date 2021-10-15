Fantastic opportunity for investors or those who like to do it yourself. This South Omaha home has been in one family since it was built in 1890! The walkup attic is an untouched canvas to create another living space, office or use for storage. Newer roof and gutters. Newer Furnace. Close to Dining, Entertainment, Interstate, Zoo, Downtown Omaha and Interstate. AMA.
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $150,000
