 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $150,000

4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $150,000

A lot of house for the money. Needs some handyman work. Vinyl siding, many vinyl windows. Mostly wood floors. Some nice woodwork throughout. Circuit breakers. Roof appears newer. Off street parking. Perfect for investor or buyer willing to do some sweat equity. Sold as is.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert