 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $157,711

4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $157,711

4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $157,711

This home could use a bit of TLC but with a little bit of work, it could be a gem. The living room and kitchen are good sized and there are 4 true bedrooms on the main floor. The lower level could be a nice family room. Big backyard with a detached garage for all the toys and landscape items. Easy access to main roads. Take a look. EKEY

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert