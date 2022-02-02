 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $175,000

4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $175,000

4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $175,000

Finally, a high quality & gorgeous Like-New construction home in North Omaha! This 2.5 story has been over-done, outshining the homes out west! Everything’s NEW: stucco exterior, windows, roof, deck, light fixtures, blinds, carpet & paint & a brand new kitchen fit for the next hit Foodie Video-Blogger w/ Luxury Stainless Steel GE Appliances & a walk-in pantry. Character is throughout with the original woodwork being in pristine shape & impressive lofty ceilings. Make your way upstairs to find massive bedrooms all equipped with ceiling fans & spacious closets, plus a Full bath for your evening soaks. Don't say Creepy - say EQUITY while walking up to the bonus .5 story awaiting finishing touches. In the basement find a separate entrance, egress windows for bdrm/office additions, w/d hookups, updated panel, New 2019 Furnace & H2O heater & all the space for your storage needs. Out back is a level yard & alley access plus A/C unit will be installed prior to closing.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Herbie Husker no longer uses the OK sign
Huskers

Herbie Husker no longer uses the OK sign

The Anti-Defamation League said that the OK sign is usually "innocuous and harmless" but that some white supremacists have adopted it, prompting Nebraska to make a small change to its mascot.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert