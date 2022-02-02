Finally, a high quality & gorgeous Like-New construction home in North Omaha! This 2.5 story has been over-done, outshining the homes out west! Everything’s NEW: stucco exterior, windows, roof, deck, light fixtures, blinds, carpet & paint & a brand new kitchen fit for the next hit Foodie Video-Blogger w/ Luxury Stainless Steel GE Appliances & a walk-in pantry. Character is throughout with the original woodwork being in pristine shape & impressive lofty ceilings. Make your way upstairs to find massive bedrooms all equipped with ceiling fans & spacious closets, plus a Full bath for your evening soaks. Don't say Creepy - say EQUITY while walking up to the bonus .5 story awaiting finishing touches. In the basement find a separate entrance, egress windows for bdrm/office additions, w/d hookups, updated panel, New 2019 Furnace & H2O heater & all the space for your storage needs. Out back is a level yard & alley access plus A/C unit will be installed prior to closing.
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $175,000
