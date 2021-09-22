4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $175,000

Welcome to this gorgeous and grand 10 Ft ceiling 4 bedroom 2 bath ranch. This corner lot home is nicely nestled under the canopy of some mature trees offering great shade for outdoor living and a long driveway ready for you to install a 2 or 3 car garage. Everything here is new from the energy efficient windows to the stainless steel appliances and granite appointed kitchen. The mother-in-law suite is nicely finished with an a walking closet and a great family room. Agent related to seller. AMA.