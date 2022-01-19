 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $195,000

Attention 1st time home buyers or Investors! This incredible 2-story home is situated on a large corner lot and backs to a walking trail and ball park. There are hardwood floors throughout, some under carpet. Features include a nice sized living and dining room, a big kitchen with a main floor laundry and 1/2 bath attached, an open staircase to the 5 large bedrooms upstairs and a huge unfinished dry basement. There's also a walk-up attic waiting to be finished or offering tons of extra storage. Currently rented so need 24 hour notice to see but definitely worth the wait!

