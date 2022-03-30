 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $199,000

Home Sweet Home.....This beautiful 2.5 story home has been completely updated and is MOVE IN READY!! It has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a separate dining room, new carpet/flooring throughout, and off street parking. Enjoy the walk-in shower, cooking in the gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, or hanging out on the deck. You will be amazed at the amount of space and storage. New HVAC, AC, Water Heater and more. It is a must see! AMA

