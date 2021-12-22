 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $199,000

Wow!!! This 2 Story has been remodeled from top to bottom. Too many new things to mention. 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms (new fixtures & ceramic tile) living room with Bay window and formal dining room with design ceiling and new flooring. New kitchen with granite, cabinets, and ceramic tile. New windows and new roof. Basement has a nice family room and it has it's own entrance. HVAC is new and the list goes on and on...

