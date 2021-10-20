 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $199,000

4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $199,000

4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $199,000

This charming property boasts 1,860 square feet of spacious living and the character you've been searching for! Features include hardwood floors on the main, a welcoming enclosed front porch, stunning woodwork throughout, and popular midtown location. Conveniently located near UNMC, Midtown Crossing, Dundee, Benson, Blackstone district, & downtown Omaha! Schedule your showing today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert