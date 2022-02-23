4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $215,000

Sitting right outside the Joslyn castle neighborhood and walking distance to Duchesne academy near the cathedral sits this adorable home built by a Welsh builder rich in history and culture near the Blackstone district. Rare 2-story find with brick and mortar at four bedrooms and two baths with a detached garage. Plenty of old world charm mixed with modern finishes and details in this one of a kind home. With the 8 inch baseboards and crown molding throughout to the upgraded cabinetry and granite tops in wood flooring with a new modern electric fireplace unit and subway tile surround in the bathroom upstairs and lots of storage . Brand new carpet and the second floor two year new carpet in the lower level and two year old furnace, AC, and water heater makes this purchase a breeze sellers have even provided home inspection for peace of mind. When looking in Midtown it’s hard to find something with a yard but this one has a big one!