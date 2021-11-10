4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $220,000

This stunning historical home has the perfect combination of original woodwork and design plus great updates for modern living. You'll appreciate the nicely updated kitchen with a breakfast bar, casual eating area, pantry, newer SS appliances, laundry area & 1/2 bath. Also on the main floor are the living & formal dining rooms plus a sunroom that all feature original built-ins, hardwood floors, fireplace and wood ceiling beams. Up the grand staircase is the expansive primary bedroom with its own luxurious whirlpool bath + 2 additional bedrooms and full hall bath. Finished dormer has a fun loft area & 4th bedroom. W/O basement has lots of storage space, too. Off street parking & alley access. New A/C, 2021 & Furnace, 2017.