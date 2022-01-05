4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $224,900

Your new, 4 bed 3 bath home has officially hit the market and is ready for you to call home! This completely move-in ready gem will exceed your expectations from top to bottom! You will be welcomed in with new carpet and paint throughout, new gas insert fireplace (2021), and lots of woodwork and character. Fall in love with the immaculate interior features, incredibly spacious floor plan, bright natural light, and more! The kitchen boasts lots of cabinet space, new granite counters, and new stainless steel appliances! But wait, that’s not all! Bonus features include a screened front porch, a driveway with off street parking, a 1 car garage, a new hot water heater (2021), and a large unfinished basement containing lots of storage and a 3rd 3/4 bathroom. This is the one that you don't want to miss, so stop that car and schedule your private tour today! AMA.