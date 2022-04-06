4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $225,000

*** CONTRACT PENDING *** Welcome to Benson! You can see it all from your front porch. Literally one black from all of the action! True 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 2 car garage! All original hardwood floors hroughout this home and gorgeous original woodwork that give this home all its character! Large porch for tea and gossip ;) and watching the world go by. Very open plan for a home of this age as well as generous bedroom sizes. Main floor has two beds, full bath, living & dining room open to one another and kitchen with a pantry that is enviable! Second floor has 2 bedroom, 3/4 bath and lots of access to attic storage right off the hallway. No need for a ladder here! Lower level is wide open, clean and ready for whatever you need it for! This home is perfect for a family, roommates, an investor or anyone who just wants to be close to everything Benson has to offer! Put this one on your list!