4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $249,900

Unique Investment Opportunity to own a beautiful all brick purpose built 2 Story Duplex. Downtown views from front porch. Tons of character and charm in Each of the units both featuring 2 Bed 1 full bath with tall ceilings, natural hardwood floors & 1,144 sqft finished. 1 Car detached garage & small courtyard in back. Ample street parking. Separately metered with current tenants paying all utilities both separate Central Hvac systems and own H2O Heaters. 2419- leased at $930/month & 2421 leased at $795/month. Shared laundry in basement with roughly 400 sq ft finished bonus unit that has egress window, LR, flex room, and large 3/4 bath. This unit currently goes with 2419 (main floor) at no additional rent. Limited showing times available due to tenants.