4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $259,950

Fantastic opportunity with a fantastic location- off of Leavenworth and 52nd close to UNMC, restaurants, and shopping, this 4 bedroom, 3 bath Craftsman style home complete with a walk out basement with either additional flex/living space or office/commercial space is a rare find! Wood floors flow throughout main, working wood burning stove and original details provide so much character. Home includes a large enclosed front porch, parking pads on West side of home, and detached garage which provides ample room for home owners or business opportunity. Zoned GC (general commercial) so many options available to the buyer. New heating system, new roof and water heater! 20 x 20 Detached garage