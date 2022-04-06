4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $275,000

Stop looking...this home is it!! If you love the old home charm and character, but also want the necessary updates, well, this could be your home! Everything from the siding, the roof, the double hvac system, the plumbing, the electrical and more...has all been updated and is brand new. Step into this beautifully grand home with it's 9 ft ceilings and curved wall around the gorgeous staircase. Or sit out on one of the two brand new balconies and look out at the skyline of Downtown Omaha. Which, can also be seen from the master suite!! There's just so much that has been done to this charming home, including a new 2 car garage and pad. You just have to see it for yourself!! This house sits just 3 minutes from Creighton University and 7 minutes to Downtown Omaha