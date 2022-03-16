4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $285,000

Location, location, location: Dundee! This is your opportunity to own a home in Nebraska’s oldest neighborhood. Walking distance to all of Dundee’s favorite spots. This unique 2.5 story features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with plenty of potential to make it your own. Soak up Nebraska sunsets from the covered front porch. Kitchen boasts quartz countertops, a built-in eating area, walk in pantry, and gas range. Storage will never be a concern in this home with an abundance of character adding built ins. Beautiful french doors lead to the formal dining room. All rooms, excluding the kitchen and basement, feature hardwood floors. Schedule your private tour today!