 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $310,000

4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $310,000

this charming four bedroom three bathroom house has a fully finished basement, an updated kitchen and bathroom, refinished hardwood floors, with a detached 2 car garage. The property is also move in ready! Seller has never occupied the property, this property is being sold as is. Seller is letting buyers choose between cabinets or floating shelves in the kitchen. AMA

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert