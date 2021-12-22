4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $319,000

***OPEN HOUSE 10/23/2021 FROM 3PM-4:30PM*** LARGE home on the south side of Dundee. Plenty of room for your updates and personal touches. Plenty of turn of century character along with some recent updates. Home has been expanded to be an entertainers paradise with in-ground pool, room for games, tables, dining areas, etc. Walk to the local spots at 52nd & Leavenworth, Elmwood Park, Memorial Park, & Dundee. Close access to UNO, Midtown, Dundee, Blackstone. AMA -- come check it out.