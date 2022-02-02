 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $320,000

Ok guys, it's ready!!!! Get in here FAST! Beautiful Turn-key home in Aksarben. 1.5 Story with a modernized and updated kitchen remodel; full eat-in dining rm. High beamed living room ceiling and palladium window greet you upon entrance. All the charm you expect, plus modern updates & a wide open feel. 2 bedrooms on main level w/hardwood floors throughout. Basement has 3/4 bath, bar and 590 sq.ft. of functional space. Large 3rd bedroom on 2nd floor with w/i closet. Comforming room/bedroom/office or den with full egress below grade. Extra wide 2 car garage- freshly painted. Low maintenance fenced backyard w/. beautiful composite deck. New roof 2021 w/ warranty, Central Heat/Newer furnace, newer A/C 2019. A rare find in a PRIMO location! Close to UNMC, Aksarben, UNO, Elmwood Park (2 blocks). GORGEOUS Interior and Exterior details that you do not want to miss.

