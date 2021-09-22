 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $323,409

Outstanding investment opportunity for tenant occupied duplex in downtown Omaha. Current cap rate of 5%. Next door to 7-Plex for sale by same sellers along with 3 single family homes noted in associated docs.

